Calling all secret agents ready to go INCOGNITO in Ballymena 

IF you think you have what it takes to be part of a network of elite agents, working under the radar on a top-secret mission, then it’s time to go INCOGNITO in Ballymena.

On Friday & Saturday (June 17 & 18) any budding James Bond, Black Widow or Charlie’s Angel can try out their spy skills in a unique interactive theatre experience with Big Telly Theatre Company. New recruit Agents will have to move quickly and quietly from location to location, meeting contacts, unravelling stories and solving mysteries. Combining a ground-breaking mix of live actors and technology, this is a theatre experience on the move played by a number of teams simultaneously, working together to thwart a threat and avert disaster.

INCOGNITO is funded by Radius Housing as part of their work on the Ballymena Good Relations plan for the new shared housing development which is being constructed on the former St Patricks’s Barracks site. As part of the shared housing work, Radius is working with the local community to promote and build good relations, and INCOGNITO is connecting in and working with some local businesses across Ballymena.

Speaking ahead of INCOGNITO, Ciaran Smith from Radius Housing said “As we start work on the new shared housing development in Ballymena, we are also working to build strong, positive community relations in the Ballymena area. This will include a range of events which bring people together, help them to find out more about the people and place, and bond people in a positive way. This is only the third INCOGNITO mission undertaken by Big Telly, and we are delighted that we are able to be part of this in Ballymena, working with local people and businesses. And what better way to show your commitment to the community than undertaking a covert mission to help thwart an evil plot?”

Zoe Seaton, Artistic Director, Big Telly said "We are very excited to bring something so innovative and engaging to Ballymena and we're delighted to be working with Radius Housing again. Incognito is a spy mission for all ages and promises to be an unforgettable experience."

The INCOGNITO mission is free to join, and you can find out more about how to book by visiting https://big-telly.com/ portfolio/incognito- ballymena/ Big Telly staff will aid you with downloading the app and game content. You can work as a solo agent, or if you have a team of Avengers or a family like the Incredibles you can work as a team of up to eight. Big Telly is calling on all agents to mobilise to deal with a volatile situation.

INCOGNITO is supported by the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme. The Programme has its origins in the NI Executive Together: Building a United Community Strategy which reflects the Executive’s commitment to improving community relations and continuing the journey towards a more united and shared society. Radius currently has 11 shared housing developments across Northern Ireland, and is currently developing a new £26m, 135 home project at the former St Patrick’s Barracks site in Ballymena.

All developments are supported by Good Relations Plans, including ‘Bridging’ events which are delivered to the wider community to encourage a range of good relations outcomes which include Health and Wellbeing, Education and Training.