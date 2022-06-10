Gray Design unveil new studio space in Newry

Leading architects, Gray Design, recently has unveiled a brand new studio space located along The Mall in Newry.

At the official opening Gray Design welcomed a host of clients and colleagues, old and new, to the state-of-the-art office. Broadcaster, Adrian Logan was MC for the evening and Newry Chamber of Commerce CEO, Tony McKeown congratulated Gray Design on behalf of the local business community.

Gray Design, which this year celebrated 15 years in business, has offices in Belfast, Newry, and Dublin, and offers a wide range of expertise in all major sectors including Commercial, Conservation, Retail, Housing, Transport and Leisure and is well known for delivering high quality services from modest residential extensions to multi-million-pound commercial schemes.

Gray Design has worked with major global brands like McDonalds, Starbucks, and KFC and its team has worked on projects in diverse locations such as USA, Switzerland, Russia, Hungary, Dubai, Qatar as well as the length and breadth of Ireland.