All you need to know about Armagh County Agriculture Show

ARMAGH County Agriculture Show is held in Gosford Forest Park on Saturday 11th June, gates open at 8:30am to the public. Entry £10 adult and children under 16 free

Online tickets £9 from www.armshow.com

Parking is free in the forest until they are at capacity in the show grounds. There are disabled parking facilities for all Blue Badge holders. Come early to secure a place.

Entry can be made through three gates, Main Gate on Armagh Newry Road – Mullabrack Road entrance – also used by Equestrian Traffic

Tandragee Road entrance – also used by the Livestock section

Park and Ride available from the Mullabrack and Tandragee Roads into the middle of the show grounds, tractors will be running from 10 am. This is a must for young folk ... sail along on your carriage (which is a trailor pulled by a tractor) through the beautiful forest park! What a great way to start and end your day

Pre-show tickets can be purchased online through the website www.armaghshow.com

Once you enter the Forest Park you are free to roam the entire grounds, watch the demonstrations, exhibitions, and entertainment in the wonderful amphitheatre which is Gosford Forest Park.

There will be lots of trade stands with something for everyone, Cars, diggers, tractors to silk scarves, sunglasses and wedding gifts walking sticks lawnmowers, garden seats and all the fruits and vegetables you can eat.

Bring along a picnic or enjoy food of all sorts at every corner, whether you like artisan eats within the food village…with lots of sampling opportunities, or you just need a coffee or icecream. You will find a vendor at every turn in the track.

Children will love the opportunity to visit all the animals and birds across the park, and have another opportunity to see the resident deer watching from a distance.

Don’t forget to visit all the livestock competitions… see the best of what our farming community has on offer, and watch with interest to see who wins the spoils on show day! Will it be a red rosette or a word of encouragement.

And most importantly “it’s the taking part” that rocks the Armagh County Show Boat.

Bring your dogs along, on a lead… and get involved in the Dog Show, always a great talking point and something not to be missed.