Bolster funding thanks

Bolster Community would like to say a huge thank you to Edel Moan and Sean Devlin, parents of Rosie and Eddie Devlin for their generous donation to our charity. On the 28th May, Edel, Sean and wider family and friends hosted the Devlin Brothers Memorial Cup Knockout darts competition at Clady Social Club in aid of Bolster Community.

Edel and Sean have been receiving support from Bolster Community for their daughter, Rosie who is autistic.

Edel told us, “When we were planning the event, we were keen that the proceeds would go to Bolster Community as we have received over the past year for Rosie and Eddie. It was a brilliant turnout on the day and I would like to thank everyone who helped in the planning and on the day”.

Allison Slater, Operations Manager at Bolster, said “we are really humbled by the kindness of Edel and Sean. Autism is affecting so many families in our communities and this donation will help us to reach out to more children like Rosie. Edel and Sean are a young family who are facing extraordinary challenges and the fact that they have taken the time and energy to organise this event is incredible”.

Since 2004, Bolster Community we’ve had the privilege of helping countless individuals reach their full potential. From early years right through to later years, we support and strengthen people facing life’s tough challenges. Bolster Community (previously known as SPACE NI), has grown from a small campaigning organisation in Warrenpoint, to a key third sector agency providing services, support, training and leadership on community development, resilience and well-being. This £1,700 donation will help us to provide support services for people in the local area.

If you would like to know more about the Bolster Community contact our office on on 02830835764 or info@bolstercommunity.org