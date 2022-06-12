Engineering roles available at leading food company Moy Park

LEADING food company Moy Park has revealed its latest recruitment campaign as the firm bolsters its engineering team.

The roles, which include maintenance planners, facilities technicians and multi skilled engineers, will see engineers work with advanced manufacturing equipment in state-of-the-art workshops.

Benefiting from a competitive salary and upskilling opportunities, Moy Park engineers work in a team environment, collaborating on projects to deliver engineering excellence.

“Moy Park’s manufacturing processes are an engineer’s dream!” says Neville Holland Engineer Manager at Moy Park. “To make food safely, sustainably and efficiently, you have to be creative and invest in the best technology to build the best facility, which is exactly what we try to do.”

“We aim to be at the cutting edge of innovation within the industry, focusing our investment - £35 million last year - on the latest technologies, improving processes, working safer and more sustainably, and partnering with world leading academics on our research projects - all of which extends our reputation as one of the UK’s most advanced food manufacturing companies.”

Building the Best

Kristin Wilson, Senior HR Business Partner at Moy Park explains that building the best food manufacturing facilities isn’t all about the technology however, it’s down to its people.

“Staying at the forefront of our industry means having the best people to develop and build upon our credentials,” says Kristin.

“The great people across all our operations drive Moy Park’s success and we are committed to helping our people harness their potential and develop their careers too.

“Whatever your interest or area of expertise, you’ll find a home and an exciting career path at Moy Park,” says Kristin.

“What’s more, you’ll be made to feel right at home too! I think that’s what sets Moy Park apart, when you join, you make the difference to the business. We want our teams to thrive and grow and so we make it an enriching and rewarding environment – whether that’s through on-site benefits such as our canteens and employee discounts or our recognition and training programmes.”

To find out more, visit https://moypark.com/

careers/engineering-

opportunities.