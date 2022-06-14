Mid and East Antrim Council launches School Uniform Scheme

MID and East Antrim Borough Council is once again running the very successful School Uniform Scheme, which is being delivered in partnership with Mid and East Antrim Community Advice Services (MEACAS) and supported by Volunteer Now.

This scheme was initially piloted across the borough in July 2019 and has been providing good quality pre-worn school uniforms ever since. This has been a lifeline for many families particularly during lockdown when charity shops were closed.

Last year, families were able to telephone MEACAS and arrange to collect uniform items safely (subject to availability).

Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Beth Adger, said: “This is such a great initiative that has so many positive outcomes. Council is working hard to tackle poverty, particularly in the wake of multiple job losses over the last two years, due to the pandemic and due to the more recent issue of increase in living costs, particularly in respect to energy.

"Not only does it make good financial sense, it also strengthens communities and makes good ecological sense.

“School closures have been commonplace in fighting the battle against the pandemic, so whilst many uniforms may be outgrown, they will have had little wear so should be perfectly good to be used by another child. On average, each household bins more than 25kg of textiles a year. So rather than adding to the landfill mountains please play your part in helping us to sustain our beautiful environment."

The school uniform scheme is accepting all clean, good quality garments including blazers, shirts, blouses, ties, polo shirts, trousers, shorts, skirts, pinafores, summer dresses, sweatshirts, jumpers, cardigans, PE kits, PE equipment, school bags, school shoes, trainers, football boots, coats and waterproofs jackets.

Donations of good quality, clean school uniforms can be dropped off to each of Council's Household Recycling Centres between Monday 20 June and Saturday 30 July as follows:

•Waveney Road Household Recycling Centre, Waveney Road, Ballymena, Co. Antrim, BT43 5BA

•Redlands Household Recycling Centre, Harbour Highway, Larne, Co. Antrim, BT40 1AY

•Glenarm Household Recycling Centre, Dickeystown Road, Glenarm, Co. Antrim, BT44 0BA

•Larne South Household Recycling Centre, 5 Island Road Lower, Ballycarry, Co. Antrim, BT35 9HB

•Sullatober Household Recycling Centre, Carrickfergus, Co. Antrim, BT38 9DE

Please see link to HRC opening times: https://www.midand eastantrim.gov.uk/HRC