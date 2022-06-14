Norbrook Laboratories Celebrate 5 Years of Hospice Lottery

Norbrook Laboratories are celebrating 5 years since they introduced the Southern Area Hospice Lottery as a workplace initiative to help employees donate regularly to a local charity while being entered to win weekly prizes plus a rollover prize of up to £5,000.

Since Norbrook introduced the Hospice lottery in 2017, employees have won £39,700 but have donated over £145,000 in return.

Norbrook employee, Zoe Coulter, who won £1,400 in the Southern Area Hospice lottery said, ‘It is fantastic that Norbrook offers employees the opportunity to enter the Hospice lottery via our pay, I’ve never noticed the small donation coming from my pay each month, but it all adds up for the Hospice. I have heard of so many of my colleagues winning but I never expected to win myself, I just wanted to help a local charity so when I got the call while I was off on maternity leave to say I had won the rollover prize I couldn’t believe it!’.

Southern Area Hospice, Fundraising Officer, Bernie Byrne said, ‘The difference companies like Norbrook Laboratories make to the Hospice is phenomenal, by allowing their team to donate regularly via entering our weekly lottery they have donated an outstanding amount of money in just 5 years.

We cannot thank the entire Norbrook team enough for their ongoing support and we look forward to many more winning years for them!’

The Hospice lottery draw takes place every Friday and costs just £1 per week to play or £4.34 per month. Once you sign up, you’re assigned your own unique 5-digit number which is entered into the draw each week and all prizes are automatically posted directly to winners, so there’s no need to claim your prize…it couldn’t be easier! The Hospice lotto guarantees 3 winners each week; 1st Prize £300 - 2nd Prize £200 - 3rd Prize £100, Plus, a rollover prize of up to £5,000

If you would like to join the Southern Area Hospice Lottery you can do so at www.southernareahospiceservices.org/lottery-support-us Or, if you would like more information on how you can introduce Southern Area Hospice Lottery to your workplace, call Bernie on 028 3026 7711