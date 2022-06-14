Pirates drop anchor in Mid and East Antrim!

BALLYMENA and Carrickfergus are braced for an invasion of friendly pirates as Theatre in the Park returns after lockdown.

The award-winning Illyria Outdoor Theatre is celebrating its 30th anniversary and will voyage from England to stage outdoor performances of the comic opera, “Pirates of Penzance”, in two of the Borough’s parks.

“Over the last thirty years, we have performed top-notch outdoor theatre to over a million people across the country,” said Artistic Director Oliver Gray. “It’s a great chance for everyone to come together, enjoy the summertime and be entertained.”

“The Pirates of Penzance is a fantastic event for your calendar. It’s funny and raucous, and the music is beautiful. A much-needed break from the challenges we’ve all been facing.”

Performed by a six-strong cast, with specially-orchestrated nautical accompaniment, The Pirates of Penzance gets the complete Illyria treatment”.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is pleased to be part of Illyria’s 30th anniversary celebrations and for the first time, a Ballymena show has been added to the annual Carrickfergus event.

Illyria will be performing in Shaftesbury Park, Carrickfergus on Monday 8 August and People’s Park, Ballymena on Tuesday 9 August. Gates open at 6.30pm and show starts 7.30pm.

Visitors are encouraged to bring along a picnic basket and rug or low-backed seating. Hot drinks, snacks and ice cream will be available.

Tickets are available online via Eventbrite, early booking is advised because capacity will be capped. Tickets cost £5 + booking fee. Free admission for 5 -17 year-olds, must be accompanied by an adult.