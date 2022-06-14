Tribute to late Sean Doran as Chairperson steps down

Councillor (Cllr) Michael Savage has been elected Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson at the Council’s Annual General Meeting held on Monday 6 June 2022.

Cllr Aoife Finnegan (Sinn Féin) was elected Deputy Chairperson at the meeting.

Newly appointed Deputy Chairperson Cllr Aoife Finnegan said, “It is a great honour for me to accept the nomination to be Deputy Chairperson for the upcoming year. I look forward to working with fellow councillors throughout the year to help and would like to thank Cllr Magennis, Cllr Mason and Cllr Rice for their service last year.”

Outgoing Chairperson, Cllr Michael Rice thanked members and Council officers for their support over his short tenure, welcoming Cllr Savage and Cllr Finnegan as well as paying tribute to Cllr Mason for highlighting the issue of Mental Health and raising the profile of ‘Breaking The Bias’ through her International Women’s Day Event. “Finally, I would like to pay tribute to my predecessor the late Sean Doran. Sean was a lifelong community activist with no task too much for him to undertake. His door was always open to all sides of the community. Even as his health began to deteriorate. He continued to take phone calls, advising people on who to contact for help.”

Outgoing Deputy Chairperson, Cllr Magennis also thanked members and Council officers for their support over the past year adding, “Thank you to former Chairperson Cllr Mason for the work she has done this year and to Cllr Rice for taking on the role of Chairperson over the last few weeks. I would like to congratulate Cllr Mason on her Assembly Election and wish her well in her new role. I would like to wish the incoming Chairperson Cllr Savage and incoming Deputy Chairperson all the best for the year ahead.”

Other business conducted at the meeting included the appointment of Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons of the Council’s standing committees:

Active and Healthy Communities Committee

Chair – Councillor Hugh Gallagher

Vice Chair – Councillor Gavin Malone

Enterprise, Regeneration and Tourism Committee

Chair – Councillor Robert Burgess

Vice Chair – Councillor Dermot Curran

Neighbourhood Services

Chair – Councillor Oonagh Magennis

Vice Chair – Councillor Terry Andrews

Planning Committee

Chair – Councillor Declan McAteer

Vice Chair – Councillor Declan Murphy

Strategy, Policy and Resources Committee

Chair – Councillor Oonagh Hanlon

Vice Chair – Councillor Roisin Howell