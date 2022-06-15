Women's Aid stress 'It's Never Too Late'

WOMEN’S Aid ABCLN and Spark Opera have joined forces to launch ‘It’s Never Too Late’ a curated exhibition exploring the voices and lived experience of older women affected by domestic abuse through art.

The powerful show will coincide with World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2022.

Opening on Thursday June 30 with a launch at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park, the exhibition will include a range of art forms including dance, visual arts and writing.

Women’s Aid ABCLN, Reconnect Worker Bronagh O’Boyle says said the project has helped many women find their voice.

“Working with Spark Opera has enabled older women affected by domestic abuse to use the arts to tell their stories in a safe, supportive and inspiring environment,” she said.

“From dance to craft, visual arts and writing, women are using an arts based approach towards healing and connection with one another.”

Spark Opera, Artistic Director Kate Guelke said they were pleased to be involved in the trailblazing exhibition.

“We are proud to partner with Women’s Aid ABCLN on this important and impactful project that enables older women to take ownership of their experiences and create a new narrative,” she said.

“Women’s Aid ABCLN’s Older But No Safer project works with older women and communities to increase awareness about domestic abuse and provide greater protection for women aged 55 and over.

“Older women tell us that they may be older, but they are no safer.

“Through this project we want them to know it’s never too late to get help.”

The project is supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s Arts and Older People Programme, with funding from The National Lottery, Public Health Agency and The Baring Foundation.

To register for the launch of the exhibition on June 30 from 10.30am to 12.30pm at The Junction email events@womensaidabcln.org.

For more information you can call Women’s Aid ABCLN on 028 25 632136.