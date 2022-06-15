Cycling Farmers get on their bikes for charity!

A GROUP of 20 farmers from Limavady are planning to cycle from Mizen Head to Malin Head in the name of raising money for numerous charities on Saturday June 18.



The route from County Wicklow to County Donegal is approximately 360 miles long, with the group aiming to complete it together within 24 hours.

Cherry Love, one of the farmers wives and owner of Lovely Looks Boutique in Limavady, spoke to the Northern Constitution about their reasons for the fundraiser: “We are a group of farming families who like to cycle with the aim to run a charity event annually, but due to COVID there were no events. So, this time we decided to go big and raise much needed funds for four worthwhile charities.”

The four charities chosen are Air Ambulance, Marie Curie, Children’s Heartbeat Trust and Farm Safety Foundation Mind Your Head – which all have close ties with the group of farmers: “We chose Air Ambulance because with farm accidents they are always on call and indeed one member of the group had to avail of their services a few years ago.

“Children’s Heartbeat Trust is also very close to us as our granddaughter was born with a hole in her heart, and another member of our group has a family member who has benefitted from them.”

Cherry is the only female in the group, but won’t let that put her off: “It really doesn’t bother me as my husband Ian also cycles in the group, and I have been part of the group for a number of years so I know the chaps and they know me…they are a good bunch of lads!”

The original plan was to cycle from Mizen to Malin head over a number of days but as a group of self-employed workers they could not afford to take as many days off, opting instead to complete the 579km cycle in just 24 hours.

The group are looking forward to the experience with spirits high explains Cherry: “Everyone is a little nervous as none of us have done anything like this before but we are also excited to attempt it! There is a lot of work behind the scenes and indeed on the trip we have our drivers, map readers, food van etc and these people are just as an important part of the team as us cyclists as without them we couldn’t do it.

“There will be highs and lows for everyone in the group but as a team we will have to support each other and recognise when someone is at their low point and encourage them to hang in there.

“I’ve completed endurance hikes in the past and realise that everyone will go through their own challenges throughout the event and the importance of the team to help each other.

"It will be the toughest endurance challenge most of us have taken part in but we are determined to get to Malin Head!

“This is a very challenging task we have set ourselves, but as a team we will work together, keep spirits high and encourage each other along the way.”

For more information about their adventure or to donate, visit @thecyclingfarmers on Instagram or Cycling Farmers page on Facebook.