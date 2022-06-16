Coast to Coast Charity Cycle for PIPS Hope and Support

Kilkeel man, Mervyn Nugent is taking on a charity cycle from Kilkeel Harbour to Donegal Harbour on Friday 17th June.

The cycle will cover 180 miles across the island, passing through several towns in counties: Down; Armagh, and Tyrone before reaching its destination in Donegal and Mr. Nugent hopes he will be joined by well-wishers who want to join him for short cycles in their own communities along the way.

Speaking of the event, Mervyn said: “Having first-hand experience of mental trauma, I’d love to raise the bar on our last achievement of £6k.

“I mentioned this to a friend, and suggested we could perhaps raise£10,000. They said we can easily do £20,000! That would be an awesome achievement.

“I did a bit of cycling in my younger days, but never rode as far as this on a stretch, so yes I’m a little apprehensive to be honest. But I’m not one for shying away from any challenges.

“And I’m delighted and privileged to be able to help them in this way.

“I’d be delighted with anyone who’s up to join me for the whole ride or a section of it, your company and moral support would be truly appreciated, just as much as any financial support, and you can contact me via the ‘Coast to Coast Cycle’ Facebook page if you wish to do so.”

PIPS Hope and Support’s fundraising and communications assistant, Aaron Spiers extended this message on behalf of the charity:

“PIPS Hope and Support send a massive thank you to Mervyn, and company for their hard work and dedication into organising this incredible feat. We’d like to extend our appreciation to everyone for their heartwarming sponsorship, donations and /or assistance of the cycle in anyway, it is greatly appreciated by all of us here at PIPS, and will help us in providing our immediate therapy to anyone with suicidal thoughts, high levels of anxiety, poor mental health or bereaved by suicide.”