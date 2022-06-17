Saturday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Friday 17 June 2022 22:51
Here's the weather forecast for Saturday, June 18 courtesy of the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Police seek witnesses to tragic collision
Coleraine reveal details of pre-season fixtures
King of Aghadowey showdown
McIlroy in contention after brilliant first round at Brookline
Jarvis joins Bannsiders
Another busy week for Springwell athletes
Antrim camogs push champions all the way
Under 11 cricket season underway at Coleraine
Ulster team named for URC semi-final against DHL Stormers
Antrim meet Wexford in Croke Park decider
Shamrocks on course for three in a row
Derry will face Clare in the All Ireland quarter-finals.
Derry lost out to Tyrone in the Ulster final.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Northern Constitution
23 Main Street, Limavady
BT49 0EP
Tel: 028 7776 2130