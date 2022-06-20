Punch it up and win tickets to the Boost Night Flight Party

To celebrate the launch of new energy flavour Fruit Punch, Boost Drinks has teamed up with The Lake Kilrea to run an exclusive, first of its kind Boost Night Flight Party on Friday 1st July - and we are giving one reader and three friends tickets to the event, as well as a delicious case of Fruit Punch!

The Lake is home to the tallest standalone floating water slide in the world – THE BEAST and to mark the launch, Boost and The Lake Kilrea are offering up to 200 thrill seekers the chance to take part in this exclusive event - The Boost Night Flight Party - at the largest waterpark in Ireland.

Situated in the picture-perfect heart of Northern Ireland, the Lake Kilrea is a must visit destination for thrills, spills, splashes, dashes, jumping and bouncing and on 1st July, this adults-only after-hours event will be open for an evening of fun, music and frolics on the inflatable obstacle course with plenty of Boost Fruit Punch to accompany some tasty snacks from the food trucks!

Fruit Punch tastes deliciously peachy and tropical and is available to buy now in your nearest convenience store.

To enter the competition all you have to do is answer this question

What is the name of Boost’s new Energy Flavour?

To enter you can cut out the entry slip in your local Alpha Media Group title and send it to: ALPHA MEDIA GROUP LTD, 28A Linen Green, Moygashel, Dungannon BT71 7HB marking your envelope “Boost Competition”.

ALTERNATIVELY You can email all details to competitions@alphamediagroup.co.uk putting Boost Competition in the subject line.

Closing date is Monday 27th June 2022.

Tickets to the Boost Night Flight Party are also on sale and can be purchased by visiting: www.thelakekilrea.com/events-at-the-lake

Good Luck! *T&C’s: Over 18’s only may enter