I am passionate to make Limavady a better place to live - Cllr Callaghan

Email:

elizabeth.moore@thechronicle.uk.com

THE Democratic Unionist Party have announced the replacement for former Alderman Alan Robinson who recently was elected to The Northern Ireland Assembly.

Steven Callaghan who has been a member of the party for a decade was chosen by the party Officers on a co-option and will represent Limavady Town.

Speaking this Week, Alan Robinson MLA welcomed the decision.

He said: “Steven is a former senior RUC Officer whose resolve will be carried forward to his new role as an elected representative.

*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130