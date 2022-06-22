DETECTIVES are appealing for information following a report of an aggravated burglary in Limavady in the early hours of Wednesday, June 22.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “It was reported around 12:50am, that a short time earlier, two males entered a property in the Kennaught Terrace area.

“The victim, who is aged in his sixties, reported that he heard a knock at the door, and when he opened it, two men pushed in past him and hit him with metal bars.



“He sustained a number of injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage. Damage was also caused to the inside of the property before the two men made off empty-handed on foot.



“The suspects were both described as being of slight build, wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered.



“Our enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding this incident and we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything or who may have dashcam or other footage.



“The number to call is 101, quoting reference 58 of 22/6/22.”



Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.



You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/