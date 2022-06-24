'Wee Jacko' brought home to Limavady

THE remains of young road racer Jack Oliver have been escorted back to his home town of Limavady, followed by dozens of motorbikes after his death in County Meath on Sunday.

The 20-year-old died following a tragic accident at the Kells Road Races, where he came off his Kawasaki motorbike in the Supersport race at the Crossakiel circuit.

It was quite a moving sight as crowds of emotional family members, friends and loved ones lined the streets to pay their respects to 'Wee Jacko.'

The bike escort met at Dillonsland at 1.30pm, and escorted the hearse to Dundalk where more bikers and friends of the young lad joined the procession.

The hearse then travelled to Newry, Belfast, Dungiven, then finally to Jack's home in Limavady last night.

Jack's family posted an emotional video to Facebook in which they asked mourners to “give them some space” to be alone with their loved one before arriving to their house.

Jack's funeral will be held at 2pm on Sunday in Carrick Parish Church, followed by a burial in Enagh Cemetery at 3pm.