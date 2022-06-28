'Wee Jacko' laid to rest

OVER 1000 mourners have attended the funeral of popular road racer Jack Oliver in Limavady.

The 20-year-old died last weekend following a tragic accident at the Kells Road Races in County Meath, where he came off his Kawasaki motorbike in the Supersport race at the Crossakiel circuit.

The devastated family of the talented young racer confirmed the news on social media saying he had died "doing what he loved."

His funeral took place on Sunday afternoon, officiated by Rev Rhys Jones at Carrick Parish Church in Limavady, followed by interment in Enagh Cemetery.

It was quite a moving sight as crowds of emotional family members, friends and members of the racing community packed the church and lined the streets to pay their respects to 'Wee Jacko.'

*more in this week's Northern Constitution*