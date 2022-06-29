Pets R Us Limavady fetch top award!

Elizabeth Moore

Reporter:

Elizabeth Moore

Email:

elizabeth.moore@thechronicle.uk.com

PROUD owners of Pets R Us in Limavady are celebrating after being awarded the independent pet shop of the year.

Husband and wife duo, Dolores and David McCool, received the shock of a lifetime when their beloved family run business was announced as a winner at the first ever NI Pet Awards in Belfast on June 4.

Located in Connell Street Car Park, the popular pet shop was up against seven other nominees in the category, with the Limavady store coming out on top.

Speaking after the event, Limavady woman Dolores told the Northern Constitution: “We found out that one of our lovely customers had nominated us for the award and we had no idea!”

“It felt great but we honestly didn't think we would have a chance of winning.

“We were in total shock!”

*more in this week's Northern Constitution*

