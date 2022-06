Detectives from Strand Road in Derry/Londonderry have arrested a 27-year-old man in Dungiven this morning, Thursday, 30th June, and conducted a search in the town.

The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act, and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for interview.

Today’s search and arrest are part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to the INLA.