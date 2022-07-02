Reporter:
Staff reporter
Saturday 2 July 2022 21:23
Here's Sunday's weather forecast from the Met Office
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Covid-19 related deaths: week ending June 24
All systems go for Armoy Road Races
All Ireland semi-final will be a step up admits Gallagher
West Ham move is realisation of dream
Ireland team named to play Māori All Blacks in Hamilton
Fitzpatrick captures historic double at The Country Club
Jarvis joins Bannsiders
Another busy week for Springwell athletes
Under 11 cricket season underway at Coleraine
Antrim meet Wexford in Croke Park decider
Shamrocks on course for three in a row
Patrick Kelly.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Northern Constitution
23 Main Street, Limavady
BT49 0EP
Tel: 028 7776 2130