Hospital staff suffering from verbal abuse

HOSPITAL staff have been suffering verbal abuse while under pressure from a resurgence of Covid cases, according to health chiefs.

Incidents of “harassment” have promoted the Western Trust to remind hospital visitors of its zero tolerance policy towards abuse.

The warning came as the Trust issued new guidance to visitors in the face of rising COVID-19 cases.

Patients are now allowed one visit, for one hour per day, from three nominated visitors.

Exceptions will also continue to apply in some areas. All temporary visiting restrictions will be reviewed again on Monday 1 August 2022.

In the meantime, the Trust has asked visitors to be patient.

“There continues to be significant staffing pressures at present and staff will have to prioritise clinical work and patient care at this very busy time,” said a spokesperson.

