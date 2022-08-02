Claudy Bombing victims remembered 50 years on

SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter and Independent MLA Claire Sugden have paid their respects to the victims and families affected by the Claudy Bombing 50 years ago.

On Sunday, loved ones and survivors gathered in the village to mark the 50th anniversary of the tragedy where nine people were killed and others injured in the IRA bombing on July 31, 1972.

Speaking last week, Ms Hunter said her thoughts were with the families affected ahead of the anniversary.

“The events of that day have cast a dark shadow over this village that still remains to this day,” said the East Derry MLA.

*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*