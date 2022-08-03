Former Limavady student releases new hit single

A TALENTED local musician has released a new single following the Wimbledon 2022 tournament which inspired his latest track.

Derry singer/songwriter, Chris Kavanagh, who is also a former pupil of St Mary's Limavady, spoke to the Northern Constitution this week about his new single, 'Anna Kournikova' including his hopes and dreams for the future.

Chris said: “It's one of the more upbeat and fun songs I’ve written.

“I got the idea after seeing an advertisement for Wimbledon, and Anna Kournikova came into my mind.

“She played tennis when I was a kid, and the song is about me wishing I was older back then so I could date her (before Enrique Iglesias scooped her off her feet).”

