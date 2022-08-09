Dementia support group officially launched in Limavady

A DEMENTIA support group aimed at 55 year olds and over has been launched in Limavady in order to address the needs of older people living with dementia whilst raising awareness and providing much needed respite for loved ones.

The free support group is the first of its kind in Limavady and is delivered by Age Concern Causeway, a Coleraine based charity that are strongly devoted to providing a wide range of social care services for older people in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area.

The exciting launch took place at Bethany Community Centre in Limavady and was hosted by Health and Well-being Officer, Hannah McNeill and Chairperson for the trustees of Age Concern Causeway, William McCandless.

*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*