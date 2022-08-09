Drumsurn residents object to Windfarm redevelopments

DRUMSURN residents have recently expressed their concerns to the proposed redevelopment of a windfarm in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The proposed site for redevelopment is just six kilometres south-east of Limavady, at the existing Rigged Hill Windfarmon Terrydoo Road.

The proposal was received on Friday 2 August 2019, and includes the removal and restoration of the existing substation and other infrastructure, as well as ‘7 no wind turbines with a maximum height from base to tip of up to 137m tip height, maximum rotor diameter of 120m, maximum hub height of 90m’.

At present there are 12 other operational or consented windfarms within the 15km radius of the proposed windfarm, including numerous single wind turbines located at Craiggore, Smulgedon and Evishargaran.

One particularly concerned citizen from Drumsurn, Thomas McLaughlin, who has always lived in Drumsurn, released a statement to the Northern Constitution stressing his worries over the windfarm proposal.

Thomas explained: “The planning seeks to redevelop the current wind turbines on Rigged Hill, increasing the height of the turbines from 57m to 137m.

