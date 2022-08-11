CCEA announce details of exam results helpline

The Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) has set up a dedicated results helpline to offer advice and guidance to students receiving their summer 2022 results including: GCE, GCSE, CoPE, Occupational Studies, Online Language Assessment (OLA) and Vocational Qualifications.

On A level results day, Thursday 18 August, the helpline will open at 8.00am. From Friday 19 August to Friday 9 September the helpline will be in operation from 9.00am until 5.00pm.

Anyone with queries regarding CCEA results can call 028 9026 1260, email helpline@ccea.org.uk, or log onto the CCEA website at www.ccea.org.uk/resultsday2022 to access the Frequently Asked Questions section.

CCEA’s Acting Interim Chief Executive, Leah Scott commented: “On behalf of CCEA, I would like to pay tribute to students receiving their results this year and to recognise their teachers who have continued to support them during an exceptional period.

"This has been a particularly challenging time for everyone involved as we returned to the first full year of public examinations since 2019.

"Our dedicated helpline and experienced staff will be available to provide support with any queries students may have about their CCEA results. I would encourage any student to reach out to us or speak to their school if they need guidance or further information.

Best wishes to everyone awaiting their results and I wish you well as you embark on the next stage of your education or career!”