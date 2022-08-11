Paul and friends complete day one!

A BALLYVOY man who lost his wife and uncle in a tragic road traffic collision has completed the first half marathon in the Extreme North (Quest) to raise money for the Air Ambulance NI.

Paul Quinn lost his beloved wife Tracey and his uncle Fred in November 2020 and on that fateful day, the Air Ambulance had been enroute to them.

Paul told the Chronicle: “Back in January I was out running with my friend Damian Devlin and he broached the topic of doing a run for charity.

“I thought this would be a great idea to give something back and after doing some research, Damian came up with the Extreme North (Quest) run. It's four half marathons in four days and takes in the Wild Atlantic Way including Malin Head and Inishowen, it won't be plain sailing but the different route each day should provide some stunning scenery for us to admire.”

But Paul and Damian won't be running the rugged Donegal landscapes alone, for they've managed to convince fellow Ballycastle Runners AC, Kevin Murphy and Paul Humphries to join them and today they have completed their first half marathon.

Paul added: “This vital service which is able to get to remote locations is dependent on fundraising to keep it operational.”

Paul, Damian, Kevin and Paul are appealing to the public to dig deep and donate towards this vital service.

Damian, who works with the Coastguards sees first-hand how often the service is called out to various incidents on a daily basis.

He said: “Each day costs in the region of £5,500 and £2m is needed each year to keep the air ambulance service operational. They rely entirely on support from the public and local businesses and fundraising such as ours. We'd ask that people donate whatever they can, as little or as much as possible, it will all make a difference to saving someone's life.”

It's not too late - the lads will be running to Sunday and the justgiving link is still open!