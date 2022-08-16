Baseball bat assault accused is granted bail

Baseball bat assault accused is granted bail
Tuesday 16 August 2022 9:49

A MAN accused in connection with an alleged assault in Limavady on Friday night has been granted bail.
Declan Gallagher, of Benbradagh Avenue, Limavady, appeared by video link from custody before an online sitting of Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, August 15.


The bearded 40-year-old faced charges of causing grievous bodily harm, with intent, to another man on August 12 and possessing an offensive weapon (a metal baseball bat) in a public place, namely Gorteen Crescent, Limavady, on the same date.

*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*

