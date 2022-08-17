LCDI fit the bill during cost of living crisis

AS the cost of living crisis continues, devoted staff members and volunteers from the LCDI (Limavady Community Development Initiative) have been working hard by providing pre-loved uniforms to support those in need.

Delivered as part of the EQUAL programme at LCDI, the week long sale (August 8-12) offered the opportunity for work experience and volunteering in Limavady while offering a service to reduce the pressure on families facing financial difficulties purchasing uniforms.

The EQUAL programme is specifically for individuals with a disability with the aim to support their progression to training and/or employment.General Manager of LCDI, Jill Proctor, spoke to the Northern Constitution this week highlighting the benefits of the programme, particularly during the current financial crisis. She explained: “We are delighted that LCDI have been able to support the local community with our preloved uniform sale with such great impact.

“The cost-of-living crisis has left many families facing the decision to heat or eat!

“The additional pressure of purchasing school uniforms at such high cost has caused great anxiety, worry and fear in many families.

“To have been able to remove both financial burden and the impact of this on parent's mental and physical health is a testament to the commitment of our staff, EQUAL participants, volunteers, and our community.

