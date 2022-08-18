Community, Coffee and Care in Roe Valley

FOYLE Hospice Roe Valley Support Group are delighted to bring you this year’s Coffee Morning.

The event will take place on Saturday September 3 from 10:00am – 12.30am, in Bethany Community Centre, Irish Green Street, Limavady.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event which will raise essential funds for Foyle Hospice which provides Specialist Palliative Care and Bereavement Services in the Northwest.

Ailbhe Temple, Foyle Hospice, Community Fundraising Officer said: “We are thrilled to see our Support Group come together again and to once again host their much-loved Coffee Morning, helping us raise much needed funds to support the essential services at Foyle Hospice.

“Coffee mornings were not possible during the pandemic and they are now making a comeback.

“Friends, families and supporters can now get together have a cuppa, a slice of cake and raise funds, knowing that their efforts will make a difference in their local community.

“Any fundraising event no matter how big or small means so much to everyone at Foyle Hospice, ongoing community support allows us to offer first class services and care to our community.

Ailbhe concluded: “We wish Roe Valley Support Group all the best and hope they have a great event and welcome anyone who would like to organise their own fundraising event to get in touch.”

The Coffee Morning is open to anyone who would like to attend for a cuppa, a catch up and a slice of cake and show their support for their local hospice.

For more information or if you would like to organise your own fundraising event, please contact Ailbhe, Foyle Hospice, Fundraising Officer on 028 71359 888 or email ailbhe@foylehospice.com