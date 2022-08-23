Delightful Dorothy gives up driving

A LIMAVADY woman has been commended for being an exceptional customer over 50 years by a local car dealers.

Dorothy Cunningham who will turn an astonishing 101 years old next month has been doing business with Roadside (Garages) Limited in Limavady and Coleraine since the 1970's which also makes her the oldest customer!

However, when Dorothy only recently asked the business to sell her car, broken-hearted staff were sad to see her go.

A spokesperson for the Roadside (Garages) Limited praised Dorothy for her wonderful loyalty and custom to the business over the years.

They told the Northern Constitution: “Roadside (Garages) Limited has had many customers over their 54-year history in Limavady and Coleraine, but none more loyal and gentler than this lovely lady.

*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*