'Something needs to be done before it's too late!'

A LIMAVADY man has announced that himself and his five family members are fearing for their health with their living conditions in a council property which he has described as “absolutely disgusting.”

Samuel McDaid, 69, of the Greystone Park area in Limavady, spoke to the Northern Constitution this week about his concerns with the mould and mildew growing within the home which he believes is an extremely unhealthy environment to live in.

According to Samuel, he has been living in the five bedroom home for around 50 years with his 61-year-old twin sisters who both have learning difficulties.

Samuel described their living conditions saying: “The mould is growing from the bedrooms where it has destroyed the beds and it goes right through to the kitchen.

