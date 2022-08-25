Still plenty in store as August Craft Month draws to a close

August Craft Month is coming to a close with a celebration of vibrant local craft in Northern Ireland.

There are exciting opportunities in the final week to experience, participate in, support, buy and learn about the stand-out craft sector.

There were over 230 events taking place across the month of August, including over 100 events in Northern Ireland, from ceramic masterclasses and wood carving, to wool spinning and jewellery design, with plenty of opportunities to support local craft makers.

Here are some of the final events taking place over the next week:

Wood Carving Workshop with Geoff Tulip

When: Saturday 27th of August from 10am-4pm

Where: McGuigan Suite, Whitehead Community Centre, 20 Balmoral Avenue, Whitehead, Antrim

Geoff Tulip is an innovative Wood Carver and Wood Turner based in County Down. “His distinctive work is highly regarded for its craftsmanship and quality. Geoff has introduced and inspired hundreds to take up the craft as a hobby and in some cases to continue to carve themselves a new career”.



Join in with this group class and learn all about the traditional craft of woodcarving, with step-by-step instruction you will be able to go home with your own masterpiece. This workshop is aimed at beginners to wood carving. https://craftni.org/augustcraftmonth/wood-carving-workshop/

LIVE at 19

When: Monday 1st to Tuesday 30th of August

Where: Number 19 Craft and Design, The Craft Village, Shipquay Street, Derry

Select Craft Makers at Number 19 in Derry Craft Village are showcasing live in-store demos of their work at 9am every Monday and Tuesday throughout August Craft Month. Number 19 Craft and Design is a vibrant and contemporary craft collective shop of over twenty skilled makers. During August Craft Month we will have early morning craft demonstrations by makers Fiona Herbst Jewellery, Siobhan Corr of Celtic Irish Art leather craft, Maureen McGhee Jewellery Designer and Artist, Edel MacBride Knitwear Designer, Helen Perry of Strombolitwo (up-cycled silks) and Jen O Donnell of Hand Made Paper Garden. https://craftni.org/augustcraftmonth/live-at-19/

Four-day Pottery Workshop with Adam Frew

When: Tuesday 30 August – Friday 2 September, from 10am-4pm

Where: Adam Frew Ceramics Studio, 21 Cullycapple Park, Aghadowey, Co Derry

Classes will be small groups of 4-7 students, suitable for all levels, from beginners to improvers. The emphasis of the class will be on using the potter’s wheel to make a variety of thrown porcelain vessels. Students will be guided through the basics of throwing and also turning (finishing) pots. Finished pieces will be glaze fired in the gas kiln and ready 3-4 weeks after the course for collection. augustcraftmonth.org/augustcraftmonth/4-day-pottery-workshop-with-adam-frew/

All August Craft Month events are run independently by the event organisers. For more information on August Craft Month including the full programme of events visit augustcraftmonth.org to learn more.