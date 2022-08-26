Seating Matters Founder wins Catalyst Impact Award 2022

OCCUPATIONAL therapist Martina Tierney from Limavady has been named the Catalyst Impact Award Winner 2022 for her exceptional work with Seating Matters, designing therapeutic chairs to meet the wide-ranging needs of patients with disabilities.

The brand new Catalyst Impact Award is a part of Catalyst’s annual innovation competition, INVENT 2022.

It recognises an inspirational business leader who has significantly contributed to Northern Ireland by creating positive and inclusive economic and social impact from innovation.

Martina’s work with Seating Matters has been recognised by an expert panel of judges, making her the first ever recipient of the prestigious award.

Throughout her 30-year career working with patients, Martina discovered the profound effects that unsafe seating could have on patient outcomes. In response to a lack of appropriate seating in care homes in her local community, Martina established Seating Matters in 2008.

*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*