'This behaviour is not welcomed in Limavady'

LOCAL Councillors have condemned a recent incident of anti-social behaviour in Limavady where a bin had been set on fire next to an electrical substation.

Police received a report that a bin had been set alight around 1.40am on Thursday August 24, at the rear of a property in the Coolessan Walk area.

It is understood that no damage had been caused to the substation as a result of the fire.

Sinn Fein Councillor Brenda Chivers condemned the recent behaviour.

She told the Northern Constitution: “I had sent a message to the PSNI on Friday asking for extra police patrols to be carried out in the area after being contacted by concerned residents.

“This sort of behaviour only causes upset to the people living there and it must stop.

“I urge anyone who seen anything to please contact the police in whatever way you are comfortable with.DUP Councillor Aaron Callan also condemned the anti-social behaviour, describing it as a “sad attack.”

He said: “This is a sad attack in a local community which doesn't want this type of anti-social behaviour happening.

“Limavady is a great place to live and this sort of behaviour is not welcomed.

“I appeal to anyone who might have information on this incident to contact the Police. “I would ask those who are responsible to reflect on their actions and stop.”

East Derry SDLP MLA Cara Hunter expressed concern regarding the recent criminal damage in Limavady and is urging anyone with information to contact police.

Ms Hunter told the Northern Constitution: “Setting residents bins on fire on its own is a disgrace but coupled with the fact that this happened close to the electricity substation in the area makes this extremely reckless.

*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*