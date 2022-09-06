Dungiven Irish School expansion plans approved

PLANNERS have approved expansion plans for Dungiven's Gaelcholáiste Dhoire.

The Irish medium post-primary school was established in the grounds of Dungiven Castle in 2014 with just15 pupils.

But with an enrolment now standing at 220, the school has outgrown its current premises.

To accommodate an expansion the Department of Education acquired the former council-owned sports hall next door.

And last week a permission for its renovation was granted by Causeway Coast and Glens Planning Committee.

Ahead of the decision, the Department of Educations said approval would ensure the school can continue to provide “an important service to the local community without a shortfall in educational spaces.”

Officials had insisted the castle grounds “no longer suit the operational requirements of the school,” identifying a shortfall in space dedicated to sports, dining facilities, classrooms and resource spaces.

*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*