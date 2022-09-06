Mayor 'very pleased' with Limavady GAA visit

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

Tuesday 6 September 2022 12:58

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens’ DUP mayor has been speaking about his attendance at a GAA cross community event.

Last week the Chronicle revealed how Cllr Ivor Wallace visited a Limavady Cúchulainns' training session in the days following his controversial refusal to host a reception the All-Ireland winning Antrim junior camogie team.

At the time Mr Wallace had said he would not hold events for organisations “wedded to one side or the other” adding that his focus would be on “community and voluntary organisations.”

Sinn Féin called the snub “completely unacceptable.”

It later emerged that only days later, the Mayor attended a Cúchulainns’ training session at Limavady Grammar School.

*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*

