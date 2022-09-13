Fond memories: ‘I was there for the Queen’s Coronation’

BACK in May, in the lead up to the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, the Northern Constitution spoke to former Limavady Principal, Christopher Wilson who shared his fond memories of attending Her Majesty's Coronation as a 14-year-old schoolboy almost 70 years ago.



The Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II was transmitted live on television and many bought their first TV set to watch the ceremony.



Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday September 8 this year, Mr Wilson paid tribute by recalling three precious memories of her.



*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*