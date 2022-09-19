New Drop-in Advice Hub opens in Limavady

INDEPENDENT Councillor, James McCorkell has officially opened a new Drop-in Centre and Advice Hub in Limavady.

The Centre is located in the former ‘New Life Centre’ building at Central Carpark in the town.

The official opening was carried out by Fitness Coach, Sam Conley. During the opening, Councillor McCorkell paid tribute to the owner of the building who has allowed it to be used for community use, while it remains on the market.

Prior to the opening of the centre, a team of First aid Trainers from WRT UK showed those in attendance how to carryout basic First Aid and explained the use of Defibrillator equipment.

Sam Conley then spoke on his own Fitness and Wellbeing experiences and outlined how important this is to people’s overall health.

Councillor McCorkell said the Centre will initially be open every Thursday evening from 7pm but that the intention would be to extend the opening times going into the winter months.

“People more than ever need face to face interaction and the months ahead will be difficult and we will be here for them if required”, he said.

The Centre will have a Christian ethos and will be community based.

There will be regular informative talks by local trades-people, Service Providers and Agencies.

In addition there will be Story Telling sessions, Advice on local Policing and Community Safety issues, Neighbourhood Watch information, Benefits and much more.

It will also be a place where local businesses, trades and community events will be promoted from.

If anyone has any information they would like to promote through the Centre, please call in on a Thursday evening.

He said that while he can still be contacted anytime by telephone or over his Social Media accounts, this Centre would now also allow people to interact face to face.

It will also allow for regular Constituency evenings when people can bring their issues and concerns freely to be shared, discussed and addressed.

“I am very fortunate to have a dedicated team of supporters around me, all of whom are talented and like-minded in that they want to play their part in making people’s lives better”, said Councillor McCorkell before stating that the outreach work would not be possible without them.