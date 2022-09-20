Ballykelly Men's Shed need your help!

THE BALLYKELLY Men's Shed are calling out for volunteers and new members to help them continue to grow from strength to strength.

Hard-working Volunteer Brian McCluskey told the Northern Constitution that the dedicated charity have been searching for new faces to help them raise vital funds and maintain the community spirit which has evolved from the men's group.

Based at 3 Shackleton Drive, The Men's Shed is a place where men can come together and pursue their own practical interests through community projects in a safe, friendly and inclusive environment.

It is a fully equipped workshop where skilled and unskilled men can share time with each other and talk about what's on their mind.

Brian explained: “At the minute we only have around 10 members but we really would need around 40 or 50 more people to help us out – we would also love to hear from anybody who would like to sponsor or donate to us, it would really make a difference.”

