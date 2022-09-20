Strike continued during mourning for the Queen

A MEETING, aimed at resolving a pay dispute at Causeway Coast and Glens Council, has been postponed.

The decision was taken after the Unite Union chose not to suspend industrial action in the borough when the Queen's death was announced – unlike other council areas.

A meeting at Cloonavin to discuss the union's demands two days before the monarch died had ended in stalemate.

Councillors were hopeful a resolution could be achieved at a rescheduled meeting on Wednesday (September 14).

Papers had been issued to elected members and a settlement in favour of the union was predicted.

However, the matter was removed from the agenda, ostensibly as a mark of respect for the Queen.

However, a number of councillors have privately expressed discontent over the union's decision to continue with strike action as the nation mourned.



*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*