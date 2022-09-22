Limavady man pays his respects to the Queen

LIMAVADY man Trevor Quigley travelled over to London last Wednesday to pay his respects after the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen passed away at Balmoral in Scotland on September 8, aged 96.

The longest-serving Monarch in British history of 70 years, Queen Elizabeth visited Northern Ireland 22 times throughout her reign for various engagements and celebrations held across the province.

Upon news of the Queen’s passing, Floor installer by trade, Trevor told the Northern Constitution that he felt the need to travel to England.



He explained: “I travelled over on Wednesday morning to London.



“I went over for to pay my respects to the Queen and to leave a few cards from different organisations that I am involved with.



“They include: Churchill Flute Band, Star of the Roe Flute Band, Alderman James McCorkell, Edenmore lodge 644 and Edenmore Apprentice Boys Limavady branch.”

