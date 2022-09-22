Wave of tributes continue in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death

THE death of Queen Elizabeth II prompted an outpouring of grief.



But almost every tribute has contained expressions of gratitude for a lifetime's dedication to the service.



East Londonderry DUP MLA, Alan Robinson paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Monday afternoon as the NI Assembly met to give MLA's an opportunity to speak following the late Monarch's Death.



Mr Robinson said: “I rise Mr Speaker to pay a personal tribute on the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.



“When I was elected to this House back in May my thoughts immediately turned to the content of a maiden speech.



“I envisaged preparing a speech on a topic related to East Londonderry such as a transportation, housing or an educational issue.

*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*