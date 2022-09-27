Resurfacing scheme for Main Street Ballykelly

Tuesday 27 September 2022 13:32

A £443,000 CARRIAGEWAY and footway resurfacing scheme on Main Street, Ballykelly, has commenced on Monday 26 September 2022.

The resurfacing works which will be undertaken from near Drummond Park and extend for approximately 600m to Station Road will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users on this part of the trunk road network between Derry and Belfast.

To facilitate the scheme it will be necessary to implement a series of full road closures.

These will be in place overnight from Monday 26 September until Friday 7 October 2022 between the hours of 7.00pm and 7:00am.

*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*

