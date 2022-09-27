Seeing red, white and blue over roundabout!

Tuesday 27 September 2022 11:13

by Peter Winter

COUNCILLORS have clashed over a roundabout modification proposal that would remove directional arrows daubed in red, white and blue.

Causeway Coast and Glens Environmental Services Committee rejected a Sinn Féin motion to lobby roads officials for a design change aimed at eliminating what the party described as an “eyesore”.

The committee split along nationalist/unionist lines after a DUP member insisted the roundabouts had been targeted because of the unofficial paint job.

Pointing out that councils bore no responsibility for roads maintenance, Adrian McQuillan said: “This has got nothing to do with the council at all.

“Because its painted red, white and blue is the whole reason this has come to council.”

