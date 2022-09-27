McIlveen cuts first sod for new £6.3million primary school in Limavady

McIlveen cuts first sod for new £6.3million primary school in Limavady
Tuesday 27 September 2022 14:46

EDUCATION Minister Michelle McIlveen has cut the first sod on a major capital project to provide a new school building for Roe Valley Integrated Primary School (IPS) in Limavady.

The sod-cutting marks the commencement of construction on the new school accommodation, in an investment of £6.3million by the Department of Education.

Speaking at the new Roe Valley IPS site, Minister McIlveen said: “This is an exciting day for the whole school community as work gets underway on their brand new school building. The significance of this £6.3million investment will be reflected in the many benefits it will deliver for pupils, families and staff.

