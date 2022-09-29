Irwin Avenue in Limavady closed due to road traffic collision

Thursday 29 September 2022 17:01

Motorists are advised that Irwin Avenue in Limavady has been closed due to a road traffic collision.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey.

