Irwin Avenue in Limavady closed due to road traffic collision

Reporter:
Name Last Name
Thursday 29 September 2022 17:01
Motorists are advised that Irwin Avenue in Limavady has been closed due to a road traffic collision. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey.
