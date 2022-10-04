New £6.3m Primary school set for Limavady

EDUCATION Minister Michelle McIlveen has cut the first sod on a major capital project to provide a new school building for Roe Valley Integrated Primary School (IPS) in Limavady.

As part of a £6.3million investment by the Department of Education, the sod-cutting marks the commencement of construction on the new school accommodation.

It is understood the new school building will be located on the Ballyquin Road adjacent to the new Roe Wood housing development and will provide children and young people with an enhanced educational experience.

The £6.3 million project will deliver state-of-the-art facilities for pupils, staff, parents and the wider community.

