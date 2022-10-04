Tributes paid to Ollie

THE funeral of five-year-old Ollie Simmons-Watt will be taking place today in Limavady (Tuesday, October 4).

Hearting-warming tributes have been paid to the youngster who died after being struck by a van whilst riding his bike on Thursday, September 30.

Police confirmed the tragic accident last week after it took place in Irwin Avenue in Limavady.

Sergeant Amanda McIvor said: "It was reported shortly after 3.40pm that a van had struck a child in the Irwin Avenue area.

*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*